JOHNSON, Cornelius, age 60, of Richmond, departed this life May 29, 2020. He is survived by two children, Melkeshia and Cornelius Gray; two grandchildren, Catori Gray and Quest Rouse; mother, Edna Johnson; two sisters, Maola Dow and Hilda Watson; three brothers Timothy, Adrian (Felicia) and JoAnthony (Lydia) Johnson; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 1 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 pm. Saturday.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
UPDATED: Daughters of Confederacy headquarters on fire, 2 Capitol Police officers injured as violence erupts during second night of protesting in Richmond
-
WATCH NOW: 'What is the world coming to?' Broad Street business owners, residents clean up damage from protests.
-
What's the Phase 2 plan for restaurants, gyms, pools and retail in Virginia?
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond protest turns violent Friday night with vehicles burned and shots fired into air