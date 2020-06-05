JOHNSON, CORNELIUS

JOHNSON, Cornelius, age 60, of Richmond, departed this life May 29, 2020. He is survived by two children, Melkeshia and Cornelius Gray; two grandchildren, Catori Gray and Quest Rouse; mother, Edna Johnson; two sisters, Maola Dow and Hilda Watson; three brothers Timothy, Adrian (Felicia) and JoAnthony (Lydia) Johnson; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 1 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 pm. Saturday.

