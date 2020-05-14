JOHNSON, CURTIS JR.

JOHNSON, Curtis A. Jr., of Richmond, departed life on April 30, 2020. He was born on January 7, 1984, in Richmond. Curtis was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma A. Mills Johnson; and one brother, Tyree Mills. He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Curtis A. Johnson Sr. (Shelia); godmother, Antoinette Myers (Nettie), both of Philadelphia; four children, Keyona, Aaliyah, Donahvan, Curtis lll of Richmond; one brother, Devin Johnson of Philadelphia; one sister, Terra Mills of Richmond; five uncles, 10 aunts; a devoted friend, TyWanda Hughes; two best friends, Darius Turner and Jonathan Parrish; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to the pandemic. Remains rest at Owens Funeral Service, 104 Green Chimney Ct., Ashland, Va. 23005.

