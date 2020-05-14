JOHNSON, CURTIS JR.

JOHNSON, Curtis A. Jr., of Richmond, departed life on April 30, 2020. He was born on January 7, 1984, in Richmond. Curtis was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma A. Mills Johnson; and one brother, Tyree Mills. He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Curtis A. Johnson Sr. (Shelia); godmother, Antoinette Myers (Nettie), both of Philadelphia; four children, Keyona, Aaliyah, Donahvan, Curtis lll of Richmond; one brother, Devin Johnson of Philadelphia; one sister, Terra Mills of Richmond; five uncles, 10 aunts; a devoted friend, TyWanda Hughes; two best friends, Darius Turner and Jonathan Parrish; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to the pandemic. Remains rest at Owens Funeral Service, 104 Green Chimney Ct., Ashland, Va. 23005.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia for second straight day
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
'The museum experience will change': After losing millions, Richmond museums hope to reopen mid-June
-
Virginia misses key marks on virus testing as leaders eye reopening
-
Richmond School Board wants to consider moving schools to year-round schedule
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…