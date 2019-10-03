JOHNSON, Daniel H., born in 1958, to the late Mary Lou and Warren Johnson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Danny was preceded in death by his younger brother and best friend, Matthew Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Brenda; brothers, Mark (Pat) and Paul Johnson (Pam); his sister, Kathi Witte (Bob); son, Jacob Johnson (Melissa); daughter, Savannah House (Wiley); nieces, Kelsey Daly (Jonathan) and Hannah and Tara Johnson; stepdaughters, Cheryl and Karen Call (Doug Runnett); and the mother of his children, Dee Seitzinger (Robert). He adored his precious grandchildren, Eleanor Runnett, Maddie and Conrad Johnson and Cora and Witten House. Danny is also survived by his dear friend of 47 years, Rob Ward. Danny's meticulous attention to detail and strong work ethic helped him excel in everything he did, from building his first house to growing heirloom tomatoes and his infectious smile could make your day. A celebration of Danny's life will be held at the home of his sister, Kathi, at 10700 Brookley Road, Glen Allen, on Sunday, October 6, beginning at 2 p.m. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Feed More or Hospice of Virginia.View online memorial