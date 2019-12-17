JOHNSON, David William, 72, of Henrico, died on December 8, 2019. David is survived by his wife, Melanie Shopshear Johnson; his children, Kathryn "Kayce" Clark Johnson, Anne "Annie" Margaret Feeney Johnson, Elizabeth "Bitsy" Cooper Johnson and her fiancee, Amber Brooke Chadil; and by his stepdaughters, Olivia Shopshear and Victoria Russell Pace. David is also survived by his first wife, Kathryn C. Johnson. David is survived by his siblings, Thomas D. (Madeleine) Johnson, Beverly (Steve) Bray and children, David and Meghan and Katie (Harvey) Gay. Born in Louisville, Ky., to William and Mary Weeks Johnson and raised in Ashland, Va., David graduated from R-MC and Virginia Tech and completed ABD on a Ph.D. in computer science at VCU. David served 35 years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He worked for Dominion Energy, the Commonwealth of Virginia and taught at VCU and other colleges and schools. David also worked at Media General. A celebration of David's life will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland, Va. 23005. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the 11q Research and Resource Group in David's name, 5155 Shotwell Street, Woodstock, Georgia 30188.View online memorial
