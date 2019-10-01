JOHNSON, Delon Roosevelt, 82, formerly of Rye, New York, was called home on September 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Idell Johnson. He is survived by his children, Danny Johnson, Cynthia (David) Bartlett; granddaughter, Tiffany (Tyler) Woods; sister, Mary Johnson; and a host of extended family and friends. A funeral will be held on October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove CME Church, 2245 Augusta Hwy., Lincolnton, Ga. 30817.View online memorial
