JOHNSON, Donald Richmond, 83, of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away peacefully, at home, on July 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Donnie is survived by his devoted wife, Margaret; six children, his three sons, Jeffery Wayne of Atlanta, Ga., David Layne of Kilmarnock, Va. and Michael Joseph (Monica) of Indianapolis, Ind.; stepsons, Robert Malone Jr. (Carolyn) of Chesterfield Va., Thomas "T. E." Malone (Kristen) of Powhatan, Va.; and stepdaughter, Debra Hall (Steve) of Powhatan Va. Also left to miss their Grandpa Donnie are grandchildren, Andrew Hall, Amanda Daniel (Chris), Jacob Malone (Amy), Jamie Cubbage (Billy), Michael Malone; and new to the world, Valentina Juliette Johnson born July 5, 2019. Great-grandchildren include Alex and Jace Daniel, Declan Malone, Coleman, Mason and Lillian Mae Malone and Margaret Hall. Donnie is also survived by a brother, Phillip (Judy); and sister, Barbara Brandis; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Unis and Edith Johnson; sister, Joan Osterbind (Raymond); and brother-in-law, Wellington Brandis. Donnie served two years in the U.S. Army as a radio operator in the tank division at Fort Meade, Maryland, and four years of inactive duty. He was the owner of Appliance Specialist and Richmond Boiler. In 1965, he joined Manchester Lodge #14, The Scottish Rite Bodies and ACCA Temple Shrine and served for 56 years. Over the years, Donnie was a member of various bands. The Johnson Family Band started when he was in elementary school and Unis "POP" would gather Edith, Phil, Barbara, Joan, Donnie and all the instruments in the family car and rush them off to play at churches, picnics, barn dances and other events. Later bands included the Hy-Tones, After Six, Touch of Class, Bourbon Street Beats, The Rivah Boys, Virginia Gentlemen and the Acca Temple Million Dollar Band. Dixieland was always his favorite form of music. Over the years, audiences at many venues loved the sweet beautiful sounds of his trumpet and the rhythm of his bass. A dedicated and devoted father, Donnie cherished his three sons. He spent many hours mentoring them and their friends. Working on boats, motorcycles, cars, music arrangements, rock fishing and just "hanging out together" were their favorite past times. They built and raced Cocktail Class boats from Florida to Maryland, developing deep and lasting friendships with members of the racing association. Don passed on to his sons and others his love of the river, an appreciation of music and the ability "to make and fix things." "Grandpa Donnie" was in his element when he was creating toys, giving boat rides, fishing lessons, towing skiers, inflatables and little kayaks behind his boat and holding little ones on his lap. In his quiet way, Donnie touched many lives with his abilities. Even greater, he set an example of how to "do unto others as you would have them do unto you." His was a life well-lived and he will leave a void in many of our lives. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kids Dance Outreach, P.O. Box 44801, Indianapolis, Indiana 46244 or the Shriners Children's Hospital Transportation Fund, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.