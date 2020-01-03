JOHNSON, Doris Jean Boyle, 71, of Farnham, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Doris Jean retired from Northern Neck State Bank, but in her retirement, she was a caretaker for her grandchildren and she whole heartedly enjoyed it. Some of Doris Jean's favorite things she will be remembered for were her love of hummingbirds, flower growing and flower arranging, crafts and cooking. More than anything, she will be remembered for the love that she had for her family. Doris Jean is survived by her loving husband, Walter "Benny" Johnson Jr.; sons, Walter B. "Wally" Johnson III (Kristy) and J. Trevor Johnson (Brittany); and grandchildren, Allison Page Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Tyler Johnson and Everly Johnson. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, with interment following in the church cemetery. The family will begin receiving friends one hour prior to the funeral at Jerusalem Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Jerusalem Baptist Church, 8800 Historyland Highway, Warsaw, Va. 22572.View online memorial
