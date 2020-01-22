JOHNSON, Doris Mayo, 59, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Augustus Johnson; parents, Joseph Hayden and Jean Johnson; sisters, Sandra Mayo, Jacqueline Waters; brother, Wilford Mayo. She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Tanicka (Tracy) and Darshelle (Quinton); sons, Eugene and Dominique; six sisters, two brothers; devoted friend, William Crute; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
