JOHNSON, DOUGLAS

JOHNSON, Douglas G., 66, of Mechanicsville, Va., formerly of Beaverdam, Va., fondly known as "Pliss" or "Dougie," departed this life for eternal rest April 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mamie Johnson; and his siblings, Leon G. Johnson and Jane A. Johnson. He leaves to cherish his memories a sister, Yvonne Cole (Chester) of Suitland, Md.; and a brother, Charles C. Johnson Jr. (Janie) of Riverdale, Md.; devoted sister-in-law, Viola Johnson; and devoted aunt, Gloria Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where friends may pay their respects Monday, May 11, 12 to 4 p.m. Graveside rites will be held Tuesday, May 12, 1 p.m. at Union Baptist Church, 16230 Union Church Rd., Beaverdam, Va. www.hwdabney.com

