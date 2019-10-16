JOHNSON, Mr. Edward S., 56, of Goochland, Va., departed this life Friday, October 11, 2019, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. He is survived by his daughter, Martisa Morris; two grandchildren, Tion and Tivon Watson; three sisters, one devoted, Shirley Johnson, Connie Clarke and Barbara Brown; three brothers, Tim (Linda), Clyde (Donnie) and Larry Shelton; one aunt, Martha Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, Columbia, Va. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial