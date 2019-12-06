JOHNSON, ELOISE

JOHNSON, Eloise "Cootie," 73, of Ruther Glen, departed this life November 30, 2019. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, First Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Dawn, Va. Condolences at www.owensfuneralservices.com.

