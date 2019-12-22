JOHNSON, Faye Wright, 71, of Glen Allen, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She worked for Sheltering Arms Rehabilitation Hospital for 37 years. Faye is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Scott Bailey; granddaughter, Hannah; sisters, Jeannette (Bill) Ewing, Jo Ann (Ed) Stancil; niece, Heather Stancil. A memorial service will be held at Monument Heights Baptist Church in Richmond, Va., on Monday, December 23, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Monument Heights Baptist Church.View online memorial
