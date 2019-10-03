JOHNSON, GEORGE SR.

JOHNSON, George W. Sr., age 92, of Richmond, departed this life September 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Johnson; one son, Norvelle A. Johnson. He is survived by seven children, Shirley Jackson, Joyce Russell and George Jr., Rose, James, Marvin (Sharon) and Erwin (Sharon) Johnson; numerous, grand and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, Friday, 11 a.m. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial