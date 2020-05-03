JOHNSON, Grace Eloise Van Valkenburg, 81, of Bumpass, Va., went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eloise and Floyd Van Valkenburg; stepmother, Edna; and two older brothers, Vincent and Roger. Grace is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Frank Johnson; children, Erika Holsapple (Mark) of Bumpass, Va. and Doug Johnson of Mechanicsville, Va.; brother, Wayne Van Valkenburg of Piles Grove, N.J.; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Grace was born April 3, 1938, in Parishville, N.Y. She was a lifelong woman of faith and a longtime dedicated member of New Bridge Baptist Church, where she frequently volunteered and sang in the choir. She worked at Virginia PTA for many years where she retired in 2003. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 210, King of Prussia, Pa. 19406.View online memorial
