JOHNSON, Gracie Nance, entered into heavenly peace on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Annie N. High, Darlene H. Grantley, Josephine Allen; brothers, Freddie, George and St. Claire Hicks. Continuing to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 33 years who loved her in sickness and in health, Edward L. Johnson; daughter and son-in-law, Dellarie Lockett-Robinson (Harold); son, Douglas Hicks (Mary); brother, Ozela Hicks (Ruby); sisters-in-law, Mary Seward, Emma Valentine; and nephew, Tony Seward of Manson, N.C.; four grandsons, Ronnell, Antonio, Stephon and Harold Jr.; seven great-grandchildren; devoted friend and companion, Josephine Wilson; and a host of nieces and nephews. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral services will be held on December 13, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Williams: 400 years of history doesn't sweep away with 'Rumors of War' unveiling in Richmond, but it's a start
-
Richmond couple leaves voicemail saying they were severely burned in New Zealand volcano eruption
-
'There's something changing in these winds': Kehinde Wiley's 'Rumors of War' unveiled in Richmond
-
Linda Ronstadt never stopped singing