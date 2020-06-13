JOHNSON, Harvey L., Sr., 93, of Richmond, departed this life on June 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Goldie Johnson; six children, Rose Stith, Ella Gatewood, Lonnie Wall, Reginald Johnson, Harvey Johnson Jr. and Harriett Johnson; one sister, Annette Moody; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy. A graveside service will held 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Harvey Johnson, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jun 14
Visitation
Sunday, June 14, 2020
1:00PM-6:00PM
1:00PM-6:00PM
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc.
1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Richmond, VA 23224
1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 15
Graveside Service
Monday, June 15, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.