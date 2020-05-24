JOHNSON, Jean Ganzert, 93, a native of Richmond, passed away on May 20, 2020, following a long illness. She was born May 15, 1927, the only child of George Edward and Ruth Tignor Ganzert. She leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Martin L. Johnson; three children, Susan H. Agee (Tommy) of Franklin, N.C., J. Craig Hall of North Chesterfield and Blair H. Johnstone (Richard) of Midlothian; four grandchildren, Ellen M. Agee of Franklin, N.C., Katy Johnstone Hurtz (Nathan) of Alexandria, Cory E. Hall of North Chesterfield and Ethan A. Johnstone (Linnea Morgan) of Richmond; and one great-grandchild, Annabelle Jean Gunter of Franklin, N.C. After graduating from Richmond's Thomas Jefferson High School, Jean attended Longwood College, where she was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau sorority. She later attended RPI (now VCU), where she pursued her interest in art and design. As a young woman, she enjoyed hosting Bridge parties in her home. Occasional shopping trips to New York with her best friend Ann Corelle were a special treat. Jean was a lifelong learner, who while working took night classes to pursue and receive her real estate license and to expand her knowledge of business operations. An accomplished businesswoman, Jean with husband, Martin, established in the 1960s and operated until the late 1970s Martin Control & Equipment Company, a highly successful industrial boiler supply and repair business in Richmond, which survives to this day as a tribute to their business acumen. Next, they built and ran another successful business, a gulf-front boutique collection of condos in Longboat Key, Fla., which Jean named The Sea Grape Inn. She enjoyed her life as an innkeeper and made many lifelong friends during this time. They sold the inn in the early 1980s and moved to nearby barrier island Casey Key, where they built a home with views of both Blackburn Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. During this time, Jean and Martin took the necessary classes to become members of the local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary unit, which Jean served as secretary-treasurer. Together, they gave of their time answering distress calls from area boaters. In the mid-1980s, their love of adventure called again, and they moved to Palm Desert, Calif., spending several years there exploring the western U.S. Then in the early 1990s, they returned east to be closer to family, building their oceanfront dream home in Fernandina Beach, Fla., where they enjoyed 20 happy years. Over those two decades, many visits from children and grandchildren would follow. Small wrapped gifts upon arrival were a treat for the grandchildren, and vases with fresh-cut roses would greet adult guests. In stays with Jean and Martin over the years, family and friends enjoyed the elegance of a resort, with the intimacy of a home. During their long, wonderful life together, Jean and Martin found time to pursue a variety of interests, including travel. From the late 1960s until the late 2000s, she and Martin toured the globe, visiting dozens of countries. Their trips abroad included multiple visits to Germany, the ancestral home of her beloved father, and while there Jean researched her Ganzert lineage, with the help of special friends Philip and Titia van der Woude. Ultimately, as health issues limited their ability to travel, they returned home to Richmond, where Jean spent her final eight years under the loving care of an exceptional team of professionals at Sunrise of Bon Air, to whom her family will be eternally grateful. Everyone at Sunrise enjoyed Jean's laughter and smiles. Per her wishes, there will be no memorial service. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or a charity of your choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at the Cremation Society of Virginia website, virginiacremate.com.View online memorial
