JOHNSON, Jeffrey Bryan, 50, of Ashland, passed away on April 18, 2020, of complications from a recent stroke. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, he was the son of Joseph Vernon and E. Jean Harris Johnson, who preceded him in death; as did his oldest sister, Tracey. Jeff graduated from Florida State University in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology. He was also a member of Theta Chi fraternity at FSU and was a big 'Noles fan, and especially loved college football. He worked for several years as an intake and corrections officer for Health and Rehabilitative Services Adolescent and Family Services in Tallahassee, Florida before moving to Virginia in 1995. He continued his work with adolescents at Barrett Juvenile Corrections Center in Hanover County until deciding to make a change and pursue his dream job he'd wanted since watching trains pass his grandparents home in Doswell every chance he had as a young boy spending summers there. He worked hard to educate himself for the career change and to get through the rigorous hiring process to work for Amtrak and later CSX Railroad, where he worked as a Conductor, until health issues led to early retirement. Jeff attended Immanuel Baptist Church for some years with his grandparents, Aubrey and Nora Harris, until establishing his church home at Taylorsville Baptist Church in Doswell. He is survived by his son, J. Bryan Johnson of Draper, Va.; his sister, Kelly Walton Jacobs (Chris) of Carmel, Indiana; four nephews, one niece, one uncle, several loving cousins and longtime family friends. Jeff was an avid fisherman and loved teaching others to fish and spending time on the water. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, details about a memorial service for Jeff will be worked out at a later time. In lieu of flowers, Jeff would suggest that you get outside, go fishing or at least look at the water and every time you hear a train whistle blow, think of somebody that you love and be thankful.View online memorial
