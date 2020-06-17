JOHNSON, JOHN SR.

JOHNSON, John Michael Sr., passed away on June 13, 2020, surrounded by those he loved and were loved by him. Mike, better known as "Mike from Tolley Electric," was born on June 6, 1964, to Linwood and Sue Johnson and raised in Montpelier, Virginia. He is survived by his stepmother, Joyce; his wife, Dixie; children, John (Meghan), Abby (Blake) and Timmy; stepsons, Chad, Eddie (Danetta) and BJ; grandchildren, Leona May, Emmitt Michael, Kailey and Cadence; brothers, Joe (Sherrie) and Bruce; his Aunt Juel Acord; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and his best friend since kindergarten, John Dudley (Robin). Mike enjoyed playing golf, attending concerts and riding his Harley. Mike was a master electrician and for the last 15 years and worked at Tolley Electric Company. Mike always knew how to make people laugh and he couldn't go anywhere without running into someone he knew. The stories he enjoyed telling the most always involved John Dudley. Their friendship meant the world to him. He was a devoted Dad and a loving Grandpa. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
