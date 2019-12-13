JOHNSON, Junious E., of Powhatan, passed away December 8, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Tanya J. Ross (Kevin), Cheryl Fields and Danita Brown; son, Mel Brown; grandchildren, Kennedy Ross, Karrington Ross and Rahmel Brown (Fonseca); great-grandchild, Alyssa Wood; other relatives and friends. Funeral services Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 12 noon at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 2020 Red Lane Rd., Powhatan, Va. Interment Church cemetery. Remains rest at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Rt. 360 East, Amelia. www.hawkesfh.comView online memorial