JOHNSON, KeiLondi Nicole. On Saturday, May 9, 2020, God dispatched a chariot from Heaven to escort his good and faithful servant, KeiLondi Nicole Johnson from labor to reward. She was an overcomer and positive role model, who did not let her disability define her. Born in Richmond, Va., at Medical College of Virginia Hospital to Keith and Margaret Johnson on March 16, 1977. She was the second oldest of four girls. She received her education from Chimborazo & Clark Springs Preschool/Elementary (1981 to 1988), Henderson Middle School (1988 to 1991), John Marshall High School - Honors graduate Class of 1995, Virginia State University Undergraduate, Bachelor of Science Degree, School of Agriculture Science and Technology and the School of Business as Cum Laude (1999), Master of Education Degree in Vocational Education (2001). While attending VSU she worked as a teacher and summer Director at the Center for Young Children (1998 to 2003). KeiLondi was a devoted professional of Henrico County Public Schools. In September of 2003, she began working at J.R. Tucker High School as a family and consumer science teacher. During her time at Henrico County, she served as Secretary (2011 to 2012), President Elect/President/Past-President (2012 to 2015) and Treasurer (2015 to 2020) of Virginia Association for Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences (VATFACS). In 2004 she received the J.R. Tucker High School, Recipient First Year Teacher Award. In 2016 she was announced Teacher of the Year by VATFACS. In 2017 she was recognized by Virginia Association Career and Technical Education (VA ACTE) as Outstanding Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year. She re-chartered Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) at J.R. Tucker, where she served as advisor and Master Advisor. KeiLondi served as Overseer for Children's Church Ministry (ages seven to 10) at Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries. She served in this area as a teacher for over 20 years. In 2003, she was awarded the Outstanding Service Award for Teacher of the Year. KeiLondi was also an Ambassador for Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), participating in the Muscle Walk, Walk for a Cure, Firefighters Fill-the-boot campaign and Passport to a Cure Gala. KeiLondi lived a driven and purposeful 43 years. Over the span of her life, she had touched so many with her spirit, tenacity and love for all people and animals. At the age of three she was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy; Spinal Muscular Atrophy III (Juvenile SMA), which resulted in the loss of physical strength, including the ability to walk, stand or lift arms. Once old enough, she began to attend MDA summer camps where she met other children with similar conditions. Despite her disability, she was musically gifted and learned to play the clarinet, which she played from elementary through high school. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, going to the movies, playing video games and being with family and friends. She was dedicated to her profession, she enjoyed organizing and attending meetings, conferences, competitions and out of town events. She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Daisy Belle Johnson and Annie Doris Snead; aunt, Catherine Jones; uncle, Collion Campbell; and cousin, Korey Larry Johnson. KeiLondi leaves to cherish precious memories her father and mother, Keith and Margaret Johnson; three sisters, Charmange Stevens, KeiVoe Johnson, MarKeia Johnson (Kelvin); three nieces, Alexci Bean, Victoria Bean and Brooklyn Miller; seven nephews, Jermaine Armstead Jr., Jonathan Bean Jr., Michael Bean, Jeremiah Armstead, Kelvin Johnson Jr., Aiden Miller and Ethan Miller; four aunts, Dorreen (Linda) Johnson Campbell, Annie Stevens, Natalie Stevens, Mary Johnson; two uncles, Linwood and Roger Stevens; Rigby; and a host of cousins, other relatives, co-workers, church members, friends and last but not least, the many students who have encountered her over the years. A viewing will be held today, May 21, at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., noon until 8 p.m. Homegoing service, Friday, 11 a.m. Mt. Gilead FGIM, 2501 Mt. Gilead Blvd. Interment Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
Service information
May 21
Viewing
Thursday, May 21, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
May 22
Homegoing Services
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Mt Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries
2501 Mt Gilead Blvd.
Richmond , VA 23235
