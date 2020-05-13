JOHNSON, L.

JOHNSON, Rev. Dr. L. A. Jr., of Richmond, departed this life May 10, 2020. He was the son of late Lee Andrew Johnson Sr. and Essie P. Johnson-Jones. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ethel A. Johnson; sons, Lee A. III and Gregory A. Johnson; daughter, Tamela L. Johnson; grandson, Bryant M. Johnson; stepfather, Deacon William Jones; brothers, Gilbert Justice, Louis Johnson Sr. and Joseph Johnson; and sister, Essie V. Wright. Surviving are his children, Donald W., Markaus G., Sharon D., Ethel S. (Eli), Dana F., Cynthia (Allen) and Tonya (Jerry); 21 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Tillie Riddick, Deacon William Johnson Sr. (Annie), Deaconess Barbara Johnson, Dr. Margaret Brown, Lorenza Porter (Mary) and Dr. V. M. Johnson (Evelyn); numerous nieces, nephews; two sisters-in-law, Alice Wright and Melvina Justice; two brothers-in-law, Robert Wright Sr. and William Gilliam; other relatives and many friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Arthur M. Jones, eulogist. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
