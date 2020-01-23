JOHNSON, LINWOOD SR.

JOHNSON, Linwood P. Sr., departed this life January 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Evelyn Johnson; and son, Linwood Johnson Jr. He is survived by one daughter, Barbara Ann Johnson; one son, Derwin Johnson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday. Interment Riverview Cemetery.View online memorial
