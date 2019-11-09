JOHNSON, Linwood W., 85, of Crozier, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Hester Johnson Sr. and Myrtle Lee Tilley Johnson; brother, William Hester Johnson Jr. Linwood is survived by his wife, Joyce Johnson; sons, Bruce (Tammy), Mike (Dixie), Joe (Sherrie); grandchildren, Mike Jr. (Megan), Jessica (Shawn), Rudy (Anna), Alex, Abby (Blake), Gracie and Timmy; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Stella, Leona May and two on the way; a special "adopted daughter," Leslie Stone and her children, Carson and Addie Stone. He attended Hargrave Military School and owned Hopeful Distributors (Oilville, Va.) for 25 years. Linwood shared his love of classic cars, horses and sports "talk" with special friends, Marty Martino, George Richardson and Otey Pemberton. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, at Hopeful Baptist Church, 14340 Hopeful Church Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests the attire for the service be casual wear (jeans). Linwood's favorite style.View online memorial