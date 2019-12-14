JOHNSON, Loren J., 86, of Henrico County, passed away December 12, 2019. He was a retired Sergeant First Class in the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean and Vietnam War. Mr. Johnson later retired as a prison personnel director for the Department of Corrections. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eleanor S. Johnson; son, Loren D. Johnson and his wife, Bobbi; daughters, Luann Tromp and husband, Terry, Susan L. Collins, Donna J. Saunders and husband, Jay and Tammy L. Baker; one grandson, three granddaughters and two great-grandchildren. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. Online guestbook is available at www.affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial