JOHNSON, LOUISE

JOHNSON, Mrs. Louise, age 84, of Richmond, departed this life November 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Johnson Sr. She is survived by one son, Arthur Johnson Jr.; three grandchildren, Tara Sutton (Eric), Tariq Johnson (Jennifer) and Tamir Johnson; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Josephine Williams (Sonny) and Marie Kenney; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Funeral services will be held on Friday, 1 p.m. at Riverview Baptist Church, 2604 Idlewood Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Stephen Hewlett, pastor, officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Friday.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.