JOHNSON, Lucion A. Jr., 81, of Henrico, died April 23, 2020. He was preceded by his wife, Lillian Massenburg Johnson. Surviving are his daughter, Tamara J. McEachin; granddaughter, Samia M. McEachin of New York; brother, Jerome L. Johnson (Sharon) of Richmond, Va.; sister, Yvette G. V. Johnson Lynch of New York; nieces and nephews, devoted neighbors, other relatives and friends. Mr. Johnson retired as assistant principal at Stonewall Jackson Middle School. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Dr. Kirkland Walton officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
