JOHNSON, Madeline Patricia, departed this life on June 16, 2020. Patricia was married to Lee Daniel Johnson Sr. for 61 years and to this union seven children where born, Lee Jr. (Brenda), Kevin (Patrice), Patricia (Ralph), Stephanie, Stefan (Julia), Anthony (Ileana), Ashley (Anita). Patricia also leaves to cherish her memory a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Service will be held 2 p.m. June 20, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 200 Old Hundred Rd, Midlothian, Rev. Wayne Moody, eulogist. Interment in the church cemetery. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.View online memorial
