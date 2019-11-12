JOHNSON, Mae G., departed this life November 5, 2019. She is survived by her five children, Dorothy Reese, Hazel Watson, Ivory Johnson Jr., Mary McLymore and Ellen Lewis; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1127 N. 28th St., on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial