JOHNSON, Magester Durham, 93, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, January 27, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to a host of loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, and where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
