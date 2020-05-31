JOHNSON, Margaret N., 93, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Johnson Sr.; a son, Lawrence Johnson Jr.; brothers, Julian, Bruce, Charles, Sidney and Eugene; and a sister, Olivia. She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Mountcastle (David) and Nita Gary (Bubba); five grandchildren, Michele, William "Boo," Stacy, Chris (Rhonda) and Alison (Marty); dear longtime family friend, Melissa and her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother and everyone knew and loved her as "Nannie." She retired from American Tobacco Co. after 37 years of service and was a member of Fairmount Christian Church, where she was a member of the Forever Young Club. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARGARET JOHNSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.