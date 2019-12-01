JOHNSON, Mark L., 57, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Rowena Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda J. Johnson; son, Earnie Taylor; sister, Linda (Frank) Goodwin; brothers, Adam (Kathleen) Johnson and George (Jean) Johnson; and uncles, Jack (Connie) Guiggey and Robert (Gloria) Guiggey. A memorial service will be held at Kingsland Baptist Church on Thursday, December 5, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Kingsland Baptist Church, Awana Club Fund, 8801 Perrymont Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237.View online memorial