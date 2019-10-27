JOHNSON, Mealo, of Richmond, departed this life October 21, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, devoted, Mrs. Vivian Marie Holman and Patricia Vernelle Johnson; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; brothers, Marshall and Charlie Johnson; sisters, Jessie and Lula Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull St., where viewing will be held Sunday (today) from 12 noon to 6 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Monday, October 28, at 2 p.m. Rev. Johnny Saffore officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Family and friends attending services assemble at the funeral home Monday, 1:30 p.m.View online memorial