JOHNSON, Michael Lynn, 35, of North Chesterfield, departed this life Sunday, March 15, 2020, after a short, unexpected illness. Michael attended Chesterfield County Public Schools and graduated from Monacan High School in 2003. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Old Dominion University in 2008. He worked at Dominion Energy for 12 years, most recently as a Training Specialist. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Hackney Johnson. He leaves cherished memories to his children, Yasmine Johnson and Xavier Johnson; loving significant other, Jacquelyn Esters; father, Horace Johnson; sister, Wendy Johnson; grandmothers, Sophia Hackney and Daisy Johnson; best friend, Patrick Dockery; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

