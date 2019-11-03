JOHNSON, MORRIS "GENE"

JOHNSON, Morris Eugene "Gene," 82, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born in Bedford County, to the late Lillie May Johnson, and was raised in Roanoke by the Simmons family. Gene, affectionately known as "Moose" to his friends, served our country in the U.S. Navy and was the owner of Fredericksburg Construction selling heavy equipment. He enjoyed going to the casino and did especially well at the roulette table. In addition to his mother, Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia L. Johnson; brothers, Roy Lee Johnson, Robert Smith; and cousin, Shirley Maddox. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sheila J. Hicks and husband, Mark, Jennifer Johnson; grandchildren, Mark Anthony Hicks Jr., Jackson Eugene Hicks; his four-legged friend, J.J.; and cousin, Erma Mason. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Hanover Humane Society or an animal rescue of your choice.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
