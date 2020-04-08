JOHNSON, Nancy M., of Midlothian, passed away peacefully at her home on March 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Phil Johnson; her daughters, Karen (Marc) Touchette and Susan (Marvin) Moser; her son, Phil (Lindy) Johnson; her brother, Archie Miller; her sister-in-law, Alice Clements; as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was born on August 3, 1937, to Emma and Archie Miller in Jersey City, New Jersey. Growing up in Arlington, Va., she was an avid sports fan and followed baseball very closely. Her love of sports continued through her entire life as she loved watching and staying updated on each of her grandkids' respective sports. Nancy attended Randolph-Macon Woman's College, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in mathematics. Mrs. Johnson taught various levels of math and had a great passion for education and an insatiable thirst for knowledge. Nancy and Phil lived in many places with countless friends everywhere, in addition to traveling extensively throughout their life together. Nancy was also a lifelong bridge enthusiast playing in multiple groups at any given time. The family would like to thank Spring Arbor of Salisbury for their exceptional care and compassion for Nancy. At a future date, the family will celebrate her life with family and friends.View online memorial
