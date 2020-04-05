JOHNSON, Neldyne Patrice, 68, of Richmond, Virginia, fell asleep in death on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Memorial Regional Hospital. Ms. Johnson was born on May 21, 1951, in Tuskegee, Alabama to Henry and Gloria (Bryant) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Matthew Johnson; and maternal grandmother, Nellie Smith Bryant. She attended Richmond Public Schools in Richmond, Virginia, where she graduated in 1969 from Thomas Jefferson High School. She continued her education at University of Chicago in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in Philosophy. Upon college graduation, she worked for over 20 years at Benton and Bowles in Queens, New York, until her health issue of rheumatoid arthritis became a challenge, which prompted her return to Richmond, Virginia. She became one of Jehovah's Witnesses and was very involved in worship with her congregation at the Kingdom Hall. She really enjoyed the fellowship and having Bible study with her study group and continued to embraced the fellowship. She was very active in her ministry and shared her hope for the future with others. The Arthritis Foundation of Richmond was a personal interest of her's with the goal of helping others. Her philosophy encouraged her to write a book to help others to remain strong, not give up and to remain independent. Ms. Johnson leaves to cherish her, loving mother, Gloria Bryant Johnson; and sister, Denita Kim Johnson Taylor; two nephews, Sid Anthony Taylor Jr. and Anthony Johnson Taylor. Her remains rest at the Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home. There will be a private ceremony for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in her honor to assist in a cure for America's number one cause of disability while championing the fight against arthritis with life-changing resources, science, advocacy and community connections. Donations made in honor of Neldyne P. Johnson will help us with these endeavors. Online Donations: https://www.arthritis.org/donate. Check Donations: Arthritis Foundation, 1506 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 207, Richmond, Va. 23230.View online memorial
