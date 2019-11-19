JOHNSON, Norman "Big Daddy," departed this life November 12, 2019. He is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 plots & 2 vaults for sale. Valued at $13,780. Sell for $9,…