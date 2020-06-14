JOHNSON, OLGA

JOHNSON, Mrs. Olga, age 85, of Richmond, departed this life May 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Russell Johnson Sr. She is survived by her son, William Russell Johnson Jr.; a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 1 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will apply.View online memorial
