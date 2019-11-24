JOHNSON, OLIVE

JOHNSON, Mrs. Olive Mae (Dobson), age 99, of Lovettsville, Va., passed away in Midlothian on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1920, in Philadelphia, the oldest daughter of the late Dr. William Marshall and Edna Brett Dobson. Olive was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin E. Johnson; her sister, Jessie Dobson Salmon; and her daughter-in-law, Lee Barker Johnson. She is survived by her two sons, Eric William Johnson and Carsten Carl Johnson (Karen Johnson); two grandchildren, Katherine "Katie" Johnson Rusch (Eric Rusch) and Rebecca Johnson Peters (Jim Peters); and one great-granddaughter, Ellis "Ellie" Everly Rusch. Olive is also survived by numerous other members of her extensive family who love her dearly. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Purcellville, Va., on December 7, at 11 a.m. Olive lived a remarkable, fulfilling life. Online guestbook available at www.affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial