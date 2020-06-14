JOHNSON, Patricia Vernelle, of Richmond, was born on September 30, 1957, to the late Mealo Johnson and Lillie Mae Davis, in Warrenton County, N.C. She departed this life quietly and peacefully on May 21, 2020. Patricia was preceded in death by her sister, Emma Mae Johnson; and her son, Titus L. Johnson. Patricia leaves to cherish her memory her devoted sister, Vivian Marie Holman; four nephews, devoted, Robert N. Davis (Debbie), Eric L. White, Donella A. Johnson (Lisa) and Kevin L. Johnson; one niece, Lillie S. Douglas; seven great-nieces and nephews, Jordan, Austin and Jason Davis, Shanya and Jayanna White, Anthony Gardner, Donte Hennessy; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends, four devoted, Betty Caplan, Elizabeth Evans, Ave Jones and Loretta Zimmerman. Remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull St. No viewing. Graveside services are Thursday, June 18, at 2:30 p.m. at Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
