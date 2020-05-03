JOHNSON, Rachell Ghee, 90, of Charles City, departed this life Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born February 19, 1930. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Johnson. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Elaine Bradby, Patricia Johnson, Rev, James H. Johnson Jr. (Iva) and Garnett Johnson of Atlanta, Ga. (Debbie); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, among them two devoted, Sarah G. Miles and Blanche Ghee. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Graveside service 12 noon Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at New Vine Baptist Church Cemetery, Charles City, Va. Pastor, Burrell Smith. Eulogist, Rev. James H. Johnson Jr.View online memorial
