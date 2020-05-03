Johnson, RALPH

JOHNSON, Ralph Maurice, age 83, of Richmond, departed this life May 2, 2020. He is survived by one brother, Edwin Johnson; a host of nieces and nephews, among them Yolande Y. Scott and Ronald P. Johnson Jr.; and numerous cousins; two sisters-in-law, and other relatives, among them devoted loved ones, Jean Diamond, Debra Mashore and Grace and Lisa Townes. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Memorial services private. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.

