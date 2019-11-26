JOHNSON, ROBERT "BOB"

JOHNSON, Robert Lee "Bob," ended his journey peacefully at home with family on Sunday morning, November 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Janet Marie (Brown) Johnson; sons, Edward Rodney (Katie), Robert Quinn (Alexis); seven grandchildren; as well as sister, Karen Finley. Bob was a native of Wisconsin, moving to Virginia with family in 1965. After Elon College graduation, he served honorably in the United States Air Force for four years. His career included mediation with federal government as well as private industry. Upon retirement on the Northern Neck of Virginia, he volunteered as Court Appointed Special Advocate, a voice for minors in the legal system. Bob was an avid golfer at Indian Creek Country Club, again giving freely of his time as planner of events but perhaps more importantly as friend to many. In 2010, he joined Kilmarnock United Methodist Church where on Saturday, December 7, at noon a service will be held to honor a devoted husband and father. The family would welcome any expressions of condolences; please make personal choices of flowers or contributions to charity of choice.View online memorial