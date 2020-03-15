JOHNSON, Robert A., 80, of Henrico County, passed away on March 12, 2020, in his home. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Dee Johnson; and his parents, William Johnson and Goldie Spickard. He is survived by his daughters, Charlene Johnson-Tufts (Mark) and Leigh Ann Johnson Nordt; as well as his four grandchildren, Will Nordt, Rebecca Nordt, Ashleigh Nordt and Luke Tufts. Born in Coyner Springs, Virginia, he graduated from Colonial High School in 1958. He joined the Virginia State Police in 1960 and proudly served until his retirement in 1996. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather (G-daddy) and will truly be missed. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where his funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.

