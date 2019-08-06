JOHNSON, Robert Michael, age 69, a longtime resident of Henrico, Va., was born August 7, 1949, in Tampa, Fla., and died August 3, 2019. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Asel Tyler Johnson II and Mary Evelyn Sapp Johnson; and his sister, Mary Ann Angillo. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jane Gunning Johnson; and his brother, Asel T. Johnson III (Patricia); as well as many nieces and nephews. A 1969 graduate of J.R. Tucker High School, Michael studied at University of Richmond until called into service for the U.S. Army. Owner of Johnson Construction Company, he later went into the field of computer technology as a senior software engineer. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life on Saturday, August 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Wellesley Community Center, 3601 Lauderdale Dr., Richmond, Va. 23233. It was Michael's wish that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial