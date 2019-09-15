JOHNSON, SHARON

JOHNSON, Sharon Williams, 71, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Zigmund "Hap" and Mary Lee Opachinski; and her brother, John Williams. Sharon grew up in Richmond and attended Marymount High School as well as Marymount University. She had a passion for animals and worked for many years with animal rescue groups, both local and nationwide. Sharon was a beautiful person inside and out who will forever be missed and never, ever forgotten. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 23 years, Ervin Johnson; her children, Sam Brown and Christopher Brown; her grandchildren, Madison and Morgan Brown; the love of her life, her dog, Buddy; Ervin's children, Kellie Banton (David Belcher) and Mark Johnson (Sherri); Ervin's four grandchildren; and her closest friends, Lynn Grey, Bennie Ivey, Robin Dunbar. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph St., Richmond, Va. 23220.

