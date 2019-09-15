JOHNSON, Sharon Williams, 71, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Zigmund "Hap" and Mary Lee Opachinski; and her brother, John Williams. Sharon grew up in Richmond and attended Marymount High School as well as Marymount University. She had a passion for animals and worked for many years with animal rescue groups, both local and nationwide. Sharon was a beautiful person inside and out who will forever be missed and never, ever forgotten. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 23 years, Ervin Johnson; her children, Sam Brown and Christopher Brown; her grandchildren, Madison and Morgan Brown; the love of her life, her dog, Buddy; Ervin's children, Kellie Banton (David Belcher) and Mark Johnson (Sherri); Ervin's four grandchildren; and her closest friends, Lynn Grey, Bennie Ivey, Robin Dunbar. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph St., Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial