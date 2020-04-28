JOHNSON, Steven "Steve" Lewis Sr., born in Richmond, Virginia, August 22, 1950 and passed away April 17, 2020 in Sandston, Virginia. His spirit was released from its shell and now his soul is exploring the universe with loved ones that have passed on. He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence E. Johnson Sr. and Charlotte Johnson; as well as his devoted wife, Jean Johnson. He is survived by his loving children, daughter, Annette Johnson Shovar; and son, Steven Lewis Johnson Jr.; his beautiful grandchildren, Shauna and Jared Shovar and Jessica Johnson; his siblings, Lawrence "Lonnie" E. Johnson Jr., Celeste Travis and Cheryl Hendrix. Steve was an intelligent man who chose a well thought out path. He graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1968 and then served his country in the United States Coast Guard. He then left to start his career at C&P telephone, now known as Verizon, where he proudly retired. He built a beautiful home in Sandston, Virginia where he raised his children with his wife, Jean. Steve enjoyed the water especially fishing and boating. He also relished in cooking. He was an excellent cook and delighted in cooking for family and friends. His most recent purchase was his "foodie," he loved that appliance and all that it produced for his loved ones. Steve was fiercely loyal to his family and friends. His family members and dear friends recall deep talks and special moments that will be cherished. He was also known for his genuine laugh and quick-witted humor. He was a generous man who would help anyone in need. Steve was a stand-up human being. He made anyone he spoke to or spent time with feel comfortable as if you have known each other for years when you could have literally met him that day. Instead of sending flowers, Steve would appreciate each of you performing an unexpected and spontaneous act of kindness for some poor unfortunate soul in his name. Steve will be missed, but always be remembered as a loving kind father, grandfather, sibling and friend. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 29, at 3 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park and will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/nelsenfuneral. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
