JOHNSON, SUSAN "ROCKET"

JOHNSON, Susan Marie "Rocket," 69, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Providence Forge, Va., passed away July 15, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. Born to Philip and Janette Smith in July, 1950, she grew up in Warren, Pa., with lots of friends and neighbors. After living in Minnesota and Florida and holding different jobs, she graduated nursing school in 1984, moved to Richmond, Va., and worked as an orthopedic and operating room nurse. When she moved to Richmond, Va., she met her husband, marrying in 1986. She is survived by her husband, Dwight; stepson, Travis; brother, Phil; sister, Linda; nieces, Ellen and Jenny; nephew, Don; and two darling grandnieces. Rocket was quite the accomplished knitter, winning various awards and helping others with their knitting. She enjoyed traveling, golf, shopping, dinner reservations and having great fun with family and friends, living up to her red hair and Irish heritage. Rocket will be remembered for her mischievous smile, lively personality, common sense and sincere love for family and friends. She always kept in touch with them over the years. She had a love of life that warmed her friends. She was a recent member of Providence Forge Presbyterian Church, supporting the worship committee. A memorial service will be in Ocala, Fla., on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens Pavilion, 5050 S.W. 20th St., Ocala, Fla. 34474. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. www.robertsfuneralhomes.comView online memorial