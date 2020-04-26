JOHNSON, THELMA

JOHNSON, Thelma Blanton, 96, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Kelley T. Johnson; daughter, Charlotte J. Andrews; and son-in-law, Richard Andrews. She is survived by her son, Lewis T. Johnson (Diane); grandchildren, Dee Lonski (Mike), Kimberly Gaines (Troy), Mike Andrews (Kim), Terry Parker (Jim); and Dana Felts (Patrick); and nine great-grandchildren. She will forever be remembered with fondness and affection in our hearts. Online condolences may be left on the Bliley's Funeral Home website. A private graveside service will be held at Maury Cemetery, Richmond, Va.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Thelma Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.