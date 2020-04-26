JOHNSON, Thelma Blanton, 96, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Kelley T. Johnson; daughter, Charlotte J. Andrews; and son-in-law, Richard Andrews. She is survived by her son, Lewis T. Johnson (Diane); grandchildren, Dee Lonski (Mike), Kimberly Gaines (Troy), Mike Andrews (Kim), Terry Parker (Jim); and Dana Felts (Patrick); and nine great-grandchildren. She will forever be remembered with fondness and affection in our hearts. Online condolences may be left on the Bliley's Funeral Home website. A private graveside service will be held at Maury Cemetery, Richmond, Va.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…